Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uproar over Chinese Ambassador's meeting with Nepal's President Bhandari and politicians

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within Nepal's internal politics, the meeting of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yangqi with government officials and political party leaders had raised speculations into Beijing's involvement in Kathmandu politics.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 11:53 IST
Uproar over Chinese Ambassador's meeting with Nepal's President Bhandari and politicians
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within Nepal's internal politics, the meeting of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi with government officials and political party leaders had raised speculations into Beijing's involvement in Kathmandu politics. Last week, Chinese Ambassador met President Bidya Bhandari and senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. This meeting was held even as there were questions over Bhandari's role in the ruling communist party, reported Kathmandu Post.

The Kathmandu Post reported that some officials in the Foreign Ministry have stated that the President's Office has been repeatedly violating the diplomatic code of conduct. It was further reported that the under-secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted at the President's Office, whose duty is to brief the President on potential meetings with foreign dignitaries and ambassadors, was not informed about the meeting between Bhandari and Hou.

"As per the diplomatic code of conduct, Foreign Ministry officials should be present at such meetings, but we were not informed...So there is no institutional record of the meetings and we don't know what the talking points were," the ministry official was quoted by the Post. Similarly, the details of a meeting between Hou and Madhav Nepal remain secret. Though it is speculated that they discussed the ongoing conflict within the ruling party where Hou urged all conflicting sides to maintain restraint, Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of the Foreign Relations Department, was quoted as saying, "I don't have details about the meeting between Nepal and Ambassador Hou but as far as I understand Chinese protocol, the Chinese begin meeting top ranking officials and gradually come down to other officials."

Speaking on the recent Hou's meetings, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Zhang Si was quoted as saying, "The embassy keeps good relationships with Nepali leaders and is ready to exchange views on issues of common interest at any convenient time." Though Nepal and China call their meetings as just for maintaining good relationships, it is speculated that Beijing might be intending to expand its political doctrine to Nepal.

Recently, Nepal, as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, had voted in favour of the Chinese security law regarding Hong Kong even as most countries were against the imposition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa seeks ICMR nod for using convalescent plasma therapy

The Goa government has sought the permission of the Indian Council for Medical Research ICMR for using convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said the state has all the req...

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

In a set back to rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the sexual assault case filed against him by a nun. Justice V Shircy directed the deposed Bishop of Ja...

K'taka CM holds meeting with Union Health Ministry officials in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with a team of officials from the Union Health Ministry in Bengaluru in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The team of Union Health Ministry officials praised the states COVID-19 ma...

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020