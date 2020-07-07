Left Menu
Development News Edition

How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Ordering takeout or delivery is still the safest option for getting restaurant food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you decide to eat at a restaurant, it's best to opt for outdoor seating where tables are at least six feet apart, the agency says.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:46 IST
How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?

How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic? There is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimise the chances you'll be exposed to the virus. Ordering takeout or delivery is still the safest option for getting restaurant food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you decide to eat at a restaurant, it's best to opt for outdoor seating where tables are at least six feet apart, the agency says. Dining inside a restaurant that hasn't reduced its capacity or safely distanced tables poses the most risk, it says. The coronavirus spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough or sneeze. Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces because it might be harder to keep people apart and there's less ventilation, the CDC says.

Diners should assess what other safety steps the restaurant is taking. For example, servers should be wearing masks and the restaurant should have a process to ensure people are not congregating too closely while waiting for a table, says Dr. Susan Casey Bleasdale, an infectious disease expert at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Digital or disposable menus and throwaway utensils are also preferable, according to the CDC. The agency says touchless payment options, like those available on your mobile device, are optimal. Otherwise, restaurants should have procedures for avoiding hand-to-hand contact with cash and credit cards. If you are gathering at a restaurant with a group, Bleasdale suggests only dining with people you know, and checking if they have been feeling sick or experiencing any symptoms.

People more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, such as the elderly, might want to avoid eating out at restaurants altogether..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa seeks ICMR nod for using convalescent plasma therapy

The Goa government has sought the permission of the Indian Council for Medical Research ICMR for using convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said the state has all the req...

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

In a set back to rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the sexual assault case filed against him by a nun. Justice V Shircy directed the deposed Bishop of Ja...

K'taka CM holds meeting with Union Health Ministry officials in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with a team of officials from the Union Health Ministry in Bengaluru in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The team of Union Health Ministry officials praised the states COVID-19 ma...

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020