Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beijing records no new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since appearance of new cluster

Beijing registered no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since a new cluster linked to the city's major wholesale food market was discovered on June 11, Beijing's Health Commission said on Tuesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:46 IST
Beijing records no new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since appearance of new cluster
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], July 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Beijing registered no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for the first time since a new cluster linked to the city's major wholesale food market was discovered on June 11, Beijing's Health Commission said on Tuesday. The health authorities have identified only one asymptomatic carrier over the past 24 hours, the commission added.

Overall, China confirmed 335 coronavirus cases in Beijing after the new cluster emerged. Fifteen people have already recovered, while 320 patients are being treated in hospitals. At the same time, 31 asymptomatic carriers remain under medical supervision. The new cluster prompted Beijing authorities to shut down the Xinfadi wholesale market and re-impose COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June after several dozen people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus.

In total, China registered eight coronavirus cases in six provinces on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 83,565. The country also reported 78,528 recoveries and 4,634 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...

WHO to travellers: keep an eye on "anywhere and everywhere" COVID-19

The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged travellers to wear masks on planes and keep themselves informed as COVID-19 cases surge again in some countries, prompting new restrictions in places like Australia. Spokeswoman Margaret Harris...

US STOCKS-Futures ease after five-day run as virus worries weigh

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday following the benchmark SP 500 and Nasdaqs five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.Floridas greater Miami area beca...

Mumbai Police rescue minor girl after being kidnapped

Mumbai Police on Tuesday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a person known to her via her social media account. A complaint was filed by the victims family and after an investigation, we came to know the girl had been in contac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020