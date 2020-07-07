Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain jeopardising China relationship, says Huawei's UK boss

"The UK has had a very long relationship with China and I hope it's not one that they simply throw away." Browne, in his final term as chairman of Huawei UK, said when he joined six years ago, no one could pronounce the company's name or knew what it did. "It's become very, very visible indeed, and it has become a football between the United States and China," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:47 IST
Britain jeopardising China relationship, says Huawei's UK boss
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain risks throwing away its long-standing relationship with China if it bans Huawei from its 5G networks at the behest of the United States as part of a global battle for technological supremacy, the UK chairman of the tech group told Reuters.

John Browne, a pre-eminent voice in UK Plc and former head of oil giant BP, said Huawei had become a political football in an escalating trade dispute between the two superpowers, and Britain risked being damaged in the process. Britain granted the telecoms group a limited role in its 5G network earlier this year, but new U.S. sanctions on chip technology have put its status as a reliable supplier in doubt, and ministers are likely to take a tougher stance.

"There is no diplomacy here," Browne said during a Reuters Events virtual 'Build Back Better' symposium in London. "The UK has had a very long relationship with China and I hope it's not one that they simply throw away." Browne, in his final term as chairman of Huawei UK, said when he joined six years ago, no one could pronounce the company's name or knew what it did.

"It's become very, very visible indeed, and it has become a football between the United States and China," he said. The United States had seen the ascendancy of China in technologies such as 5G and AI, he said, mirroring the space race in the 1950s when Russia was first to launch a satellite.

"A very similar reaction is occurring now, because it's always been in the interests of the U.S. to be ascendant in this area, it's been good for the world as well," said Browne, a veteran of navigating geopolitical tensions through his time at BP dealing with Russia. Were Britain to bar Huawei from its 5G networks, the future of the Chinese company in a country where it has invested millions of pounds in research and development would be in doubt.

"They have clearly a lot of business, everything from smartphones through to 3 and 4G as well as this proposed 5G," he said. "If there's no business and they are prevented from doing business I would expect them to make decisions to withdraw."

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At 806, Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 on Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases - lowest singe-day figure in nearly two months - while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said. With 8...

15th Finance Commission holds meeting with World Bank, HLG on Health Sector

The 15th Finance commission held a detailed meeting with representatives of the World Bank, Niti Aayog and member of its High-level Group HLG on the health sector. The Chairman N.K Singh and all members and senior officials of the Commissio...

Germany eyes breakthrough in EU migration dispute this year

Germany said on Tuesday it wants European Union nations to overcome a deadlock on how to handle refugees and migrants this year, weighing in on a bruising dispute that has divided the 27-member bloc for years.With Berlin holding the EUs rot...

Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates 3,520 bed COVID treatment facilities in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities spread across parts of Mumbai amid rising cases of the lethal virus in the city. These facilities, inaugurated by the Chief Minister th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020