Brazil's President tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:20 IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing.
Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the US with 1.63 million cases. The country has reported over 65,556 deaths. (ANI)
