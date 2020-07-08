Left Menu
Development News Edition

China dismisses Australian warning of arbitrary detention

“From time to time, travel advisories are changed and on this occasion, the officials have upgraded that advice,” Morrison told reporters. The embassy said criminals are dealt with according to Chinese law, mentioning drug smuggling and espionage — crimes for which Australians are currently in Chinese detention.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 13:49 IST
China dismisses Australian warning of arbitrary detention
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese Embassy on Wednesday dismissed Australia's warning to travelers of arbitrary detention in China as "ridiculous" and "disinformation" in the latest diplomatic spat to mar a deteriorating relationship. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Tuesday in an updated travel advisory for China that authorities have detained foreigners because they're "endangering national security," adding that Australians may also be at risk.

China's embassy in Australia replied in a statement: "This is completely ridiculous and disinformation." "Foreigners in China, including the Australians, as long as they abide by the Chinese laws, have no need to worry at all," the statement said. It is not clear what prompted the warning, which comes as relations between the free trade partners have plummeted over Australia's calls for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic, which was detected in China late last year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday appeared to distance himself from the issue, saying travel advice was the responsibility of bureaucrats. "From time to time, travel advisories are changed and on this occasion, the officials have upgraded that advice," Morrison told reporters.

The embassy said criminals are dealt with according to Chinese law, mentioning drug smuggling and espionage — crimes for which Australians are currently in Chinese detention. Australia has criticised China for charging Chinese-Australian spy novelist Yang Hengjun with espionage in March.

Australian Karm Gilespie was sentenced to death in China last month, seven years after he was arrested and charged with attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine. Some observers suspect that such a severe sentence so long after the crime was related to the bilateral rift. Morrison will soon further antagonise China when he reveals his government's plans to offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents threatened by Beijing's move to impose a tough national security law on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

"We continue to be concerned about issues in Hong Kong," he said. Asked if China and Hong Kong were safe destinations for Australians, Morrison's deputy in the ruling conservative Liberal Party, Josh Frydenberg, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.: "It is a situation that is fluid." "Australians have to be very cautious. But if they go about their ways in a safe manner, then hopefully they have nothing to fear," said Frydenberg, the government's treasurer.

"We want Australian businesses to thrive and prosper, whether it's Hong Kong, China or elsewhere. They have to be very conscious though of some of the risks, and we undertake objective assessment of those risks and that is reflected in our travel advice ... which has been upgraded because we have been concerned about arbitrary arrests and detention," he added. The new advisory is unlikely to affect travel plans since Australia has already banned its citizens from leaving the country during the pandemic. Australians in China who wish to come home were advised to do so as soon as possible.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file review petition, wants to follow up on mercy plea

Pakistan has claimed that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition and wants to go ahead with his pending mercy plea. He Kulbhushan Jadhav preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition...Pakistan has of...

Oman coronavirus cases exceed 50,000 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf state of Oman exceeded 50,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.The country reported 1,210 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its total ...

Civil rights groups denounce Facebook over hate speech

Facebook keeps telling critics that it is doing everything it can to rid its service of hate, abuse and misinformation. And the companys detractors keep not buying it.On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandbe...

Baseball-Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement dancing robots.Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball NPB game agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020