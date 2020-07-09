Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nonprofits urge Johnson & Johnson to halt sales of Baby Powder globally

More than 170 nonprofit groups on Wednesday called for Johnson & Johnson to stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder world-wide, citing concerns that it contains cancer-causing asbestos, according to a statement from advocacy group Black Women for Wellness. The groups, which include educational institutions such as Emory University and activist groups such as Greenpeace, among others, also want the company to recall existing inventory in North America.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 02:22 IST
Nonprofits urge Johnson & Johnson to halt sales of Baby Powder globally
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

More than 170 nonprofit groups on Wednesday called for Johnson & Johnson to stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder world-wide, citing concerns that it contains cancer-causing asbestos, according to a statement from advocacy group Black Women for Wellness.

The groups, which include educational institutions such as Emory University and activist groups such as Greenpeace, among others, also want the company to recall existing inventory in North America. Janette Robinson Flint, the executive director of Black Women for Wellness, said in a statement that J&J's choice to continue marketing baby powder in international markets, often to Black and Brown consumers, contradicts a statement it issued in June committing to fighting racial inequality.

Johnson & Johnson said in May it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, saying demand had fallen in the wake of what it called "misinformation" about the product's safety amid a barrage of legal challenges. However, J&J said it would continue to sell its talc-based products in other markets around the world.

"Decades of independent scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder," J&J said in a statement on Wednesday. "We continue to offer this product in many other regions around the world where there is higher consumer demand." J&J has faced intense scrutiny of the safety of its baby powder following an investigative report by Reuters here https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer in 2018 that found the company knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its talc.

The U.S. drugmaker faces thousands of lawsuits from consumers and their survivors claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen. The company said in May that its decision to discontinue talc-based Baby Powder in North America was not connected to any of those investigations.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge In...

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence in early hard-hit statesNew Jersey on Wednesday adopted one of the toughest coronavirus face mask orders in the United States and New York ...

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil's Bolsonaro

Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons. The company said that despite effo...

People News Roundup: Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle and Depp appears in UK court, reject claims

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battleJohnny Depp launched his legal action against Britains The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020