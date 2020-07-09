Left Menu
COVID-hit Pak FM Qureshi dismisses reports of his death as 'false news'

Terming the reports of his death as "false news", the foreign minister said it had caused distress among his family and friends. "I am fine by the Grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Geo News.

09-07-2020
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, on Thursday rubbished as "false news" the reports of his death that appeared on social media. Qureshi, 64, said he was fine and recovering from COVID-19 infection. Terming the reports of his death as "false news", the foreign minister said it had caused distress among his family and friends.

"I am fine by the Grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Geo News. Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also condemned the attempts by "mischievous elements" to spread rumours on social media about the foreign minister's health.

"We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack Wikipedia page of FM @SMQureshiPTI & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being. By grace of Almighty Allah, FM is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from Pakistan & abroad, are deeply appreciated," Farooqui tweeted. Qureshi was reportedly shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

Qureshi on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a long list of Pakistani lawmakers who have contracted the deadly virus. "I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he said in a tweet on July 3.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq had tested positive for the coronavirus. A week earlier than that PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she had tested positive. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi and PTI's chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In June, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai died, days after recovering from the coronavirus. Eight members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have also been infected with the coronavirus. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was also infected but recovered.

