Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workplace discrimination allowed in nearly one in four countries - study

Workers in nearly one in four member states of the United Nations are not legally protected from discrimination based on race and ethnicity, researchers said on Thursday, as global protests roar for racial justice. In more than half of countries, workers have no legal protection if an employer retaliates for reporting discriminatory treatment, said the study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:30 IST
Workplace discrimination allowed in nearly one in four countries - study
Representative Image Image Credit: picpdeia.org

Workers in nearly one in four member states of the United Nations are not legally protected from discrimination based on race and ethnicity, researchers said on Thursday, as global protests roar for racial justice.

In more than half of countries, workers have no legal protection if an employer retaliates for reporting discriminatory treatment, said the study by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). "Discrimination at work persists across countries, but there is powerful evidence that anti-discrimination laws can make a difference," said Jody Heymann, a co-author of the study and professor at UCLA, in a statement.

The research looked at legal protections against discrimination of workers based on race, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and migrant status in the 193 U.N. member states in force as of August 2016. "Laws also help set norms," the study said. "When discrimination against a group is illegal, it sends a clear message that all should be treated equally."

Release of the findings come amid global protests for racial justice, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black American who died in Minneapolis policy custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. "It is the same spirit and beliefs that animated the research as have animated much of what we've heard recently, which is everybody has an equal right to respect, health and to be able to contribute fully," Heymann told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Also, more than half of U.N. member states do not guarantee equal pay for women, more than two-thirds do not protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and 90% have no discrimination protections for transgender people. The United States, the world's largest economy, ruled last month that a longstanding federal law barring workplace discrimination applies to gay and transgender employees.

Achieving gender equality and reducing disparities among other social groups by 2030 were two of the global goals adopted by the U.N. in 2015. Rich and poor countries offered similar levels of protection in most cases. However, wealthier countries were more likely to protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation - 58% compared with 6% of poor nations.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned under Vande Bharat mission: MEA

Over 5.80 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry Sp...

Galwan clash made Indians reduce Chinese app usage even before govt ban: Nielsen Media

Indians reduced usage of Chinese apps following death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, even before the government banned 59 of those apps, data released by Nielsen Media showed on Thursday. The government on June 29 banned 59 apps...

Financial sector will need to be recapitalised, says Kotak

The financial sector needs recapitalisation as it will witness erosion of capital due to increase in bad loans caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak said. He further said there will be costs that cannot be borne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020