Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood-weary Venice puts "Moses" inflatable barriers to test

Venice has conducted a trial run of an ambitious anti-flood system of 78 inflatable barriers in hopes of protecting the lagoon city from devastating high tides. The barriers are designed to protect Venice from tides as high as 3 meters (10 feet).

PTI | Rome | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:25 IST
Flood-weary Venice puts "Moses" inflatable barriers to test

Venice has conducted a trial run of an ambitious anti-flood system of 78 inflatable barriers in hopes of protecting the lagoon city from devastating high tides. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday at a ceremony in Venice pressed a button that activated compressors to pump air into the bright yellow barriers, which then started rising from the sea to act as a kind of a dike-on-demand.

The project, riddled by corruption, was supposed to be working in 2011. Now the latest date is 2021, but Conte expressed hope it could be ready by this autumn. In November 2019, Venice suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years. The project's name, Moses, recalls the Biblical figure who, the Old Testament recounts, parted the waters of the Red Sea. But it also is the Italian acronym for Experimental Electromechanical Modules.

The movable flood gates are attached by hinges to cement blocks on the seabed along three openings from the sea into the lagoon. After high-tide danger ceases, sea water is pumped into the gates to make them heavy so they can be lowered. Inaugurated in 2003, the project was mired in corruption. In 2014, investigators revealed a system of bribes and kickbacks. Nearly 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) have been poured into the planning and construction of the anti-flood system.

Environmentalists have opposed the project, afraid it will disturb the lagoon's delicate ecology. On Friday, some of them rode in small boats near the test site and waved protest banners. Conte praised the project, saying it was designed to safeguard Venice's 'marvelous architectural, artistic and historical heritage.

Had Moses been operational last year, it could have been put to a dramatic test. Flood waters on Nov. 12 invaded St. Mark's Basilica and also poured into homes, hotels, stores and restaurants in the city which lives off tourism. City officials estimated flood damage at some 1 billion euros. The barriers are designed to protect Venice from tides as high as 3 meters (10 feet). In the November flood, the tide surged to 1.87 meters (6.5 feet).

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MSDE lanches ASEEM portal to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities

In an endeavour to improve the information flow and bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship MSDE today launched Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping ASE...

Perez fastest in 1st practice for F1 Styrian GP in Austria

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez posted the fastest time in the first practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix on Friday. He was .096 seconds quicker than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and .222 ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, ...

Entransys Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to Increase Adoption of Smart City Solutions

- Entransys Brings Innovative AI, IoT and Mobility-based Cloud Platform Solutions to Support Smart Cities HYDERABAD, India, July 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Entransys, an AI, IoT and mobility-based smart solutions company, today announced that ...

Britain's coronavirus quarantine rules end for many destinations

Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday in a boost to the ailing aviation and travel industries hit by COVID-19.Those arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020