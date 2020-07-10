Left Menu
Development News Edition

China rejects US sanctions on Chinese officials, talks of reciprocal measures

China has rejected US sanctions on Chinese officials and said it will impose "reciprocal measures" on US institutions and individuals.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:08 IST
China rejects US sanctions on Chinese officials, talks of reciprocal measures
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Image Credit: ANI

China has rejected US sanctions on Chinese officials and said it will impose "reciprocal measures" on US institutions and individuals. "We firmly reject US sanctions on Chinese officials. The wrong move is serious interference in China's internal affairs and detrimental to China-US relations. China decides to impose reciprocal measures on US institutions and individuals with egregious behaviours on Xinjiang," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, said on Friday during a press briefing.

The US on Thursday (local time) imposed sanctions and visa restrictions against some senior officials of Chinese Communist Party in response to the human rights violations in Xinjiang. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that he was designating three senior CCP officials under relevant US laws for their involvement in gross violations of human rights and they and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

The officials are Chen Quanguo, the Party Secretary of XUAR; Zhu Hailun, Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee (XPLC) and Wang Mingshan, the current Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB). The Uighurs are a majority in the Xinjiang province, situated in the western part of China.

Many international human rights organisations have accused China of cracking down on the Uighurs by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forceful re-education or indoctrination. Pompeo also said that he was also placing additional visa restrictions on other CCP officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention or abuse of Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang pursuant to the policy announced in October 2019.

The development comes days after Pompeo announced visa restrictions on some Chinese officials under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, 2018. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.The indictment was made public on Friday in Manhattan federal court, and like...

Amazon begins rolling out bigger UPS and FedEx-style delivery trucks

Amazon.com is launching a new fleet of bigger, boxier trucks like those favored by rival package carriers United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, as it fights to fix widespread pandemic-fueled delivery delays that sent customers into the ...

Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online culture clash

The supercharged political landscape in the U.S. has grown potentially more perilous for companies ahead of the 2020 presidential election as Goya, a food company with a tremendously loyal following, discovered this week. The company that m...

White House's Birx urges mask use where COVID-19 rates are rising

White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Deborah Birx urged the use of masks among people living in counties and metro areas where more than 5 percent of COVID-19 tests are positive, even as President Donald Trump has refused to wear ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020