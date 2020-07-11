Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Costa Rican leader looks to lead Inter-American Development Bank

Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla promises to make the Inter-American Development Bank more efficient and transparent if she is selected to be the institution's new chief, Chinchilla told Reuters in an interview. The Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), which has always been headed by a Latin American since its founding in 1959, is currently led by Colombia's Alberto Moreno, who is set to step down in September.

Reuters | San José | Updated: 11-07-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:56 IST
Ex-Costa Rican leader looks to lead Inter-American Development Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla promises to make the Inter-American Development Bank more efficient and transparent if she is selected to be the institution's new chief, Chinchilla told Reuters in an interview.

The Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), which has always been headed by a Latin American since its founding in 1959, is currently led by Colombia's Alberto Moreno, who is set to step down in September. Chinchilla's candidacy was dealt a blow after the United States broke with decades of tradition to nominate its own candidate.

But if she wins, Chinchilla said her focus would be on helping Latin American economies recover from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic and enact reforms. "This speaks of the need to restructure the institution to make it more efficient and transparent," Chinchilla said in a phone interview this week. All multinational organizations, she said, will be obliged to generate changes in the wake of the pandemic.

"IDB officials have to go out a lot more to work in the field," she said. "The bureaucratic obstacles in Washington have to be lowered, we have to worry not only about designing the projects but also about the best possible execution." The International Monetary Fund is forecasting Latin America's and the Caribbean economy to shrink 9.4% this year, almost double the contraction forecast for the global economy.

Chinchilla said part of the difficulty facing the region in reigniting economic growth will be accessing liquidity. "That is why the bank is going to gain more prominence." In June, U.S. officials said they intended to nominate Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Cuban-American lawyer and U.S. government official, to head the development bank, a nomination later supported by Brazil.

The United States is the IADB's largest shareholder with 30% of the voting rights, while Argentina and Brazil each have 11.3% in voting power.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints evangelical pastor as new education minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Milton Ribeiro as the nations new education minister on Friday, after the previous minister stepped down amid a series of scandals in June.Ribeiro has degrees in education, constitutional law and...

Moscow records 29 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, July 11 SputnikANI The Russian capital has recorded 29 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative death toll to 4,116, Moscows coronavirus response center said on Friday.Twenty-nine patients died in...

Jays moving Guerrero Jr. to 1B for 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will use third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. primarily as a first baseman and designated hitter this season, manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday. Vladdys gonna focus, during this camp, at first base, and were going to ...

ESPN's Wojnarowski apologizes for profane email to Senator

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologized for a profane email response he sent to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley R on Friday. ESPN reprimanded Wojnarowski for his conduct and termed it as completely unacceptable behavior.Hawley sent a lett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020