Two US Marine bases in Okinawa on lockdown after 61 COVID-19 cases reported this week

Two US Marine bases in Okinawa have been put on lockdown after 61 cases of coronavirus were reported this week. "In light of recent clusters of positive COVID-19 cases on Okinawa, Marine Forces Japan has implemented additional HPCON [health protection condition] measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. These measures have been put into place to protect our forces, our families, and our local communities," Sputnik quoted Marine Corps Installations Pacific as saying on Facebook, posting guidelines limiting the personnel's off-base activities.

The Kyodo news reported that coronavirus cases has also been found at Kadena Air Base and Camp McTureous in Okinawa. The prefecture has reported 148 coronavirus cases, excluding those of the US military personnel. (ANI)