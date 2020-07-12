Soccer-Cadiz promotion party punctured after mass gathering outside stadium
Cadiz missed out on a chance to secure promotion to La Liga on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada, after fans defied social distancing guidelines by gathering en masse outside the stadium before kickoff.Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 03:33 IST
Cadiz missed out on a chance to secure promotion to La Liga on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada, after fans defied social distancing guidelines by gathering en masse outside the stadium before kickoff. Cadiz only needed a draw to earn promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 15 years and with spectators still locked out of stadiums due to COVID-19 safety measures, thousands of fans created a carnival atmosphere outside instead.
Yet the festive mood was punctured when Fuenlabrada's Hugo Fraile converted a penalty early in the second half, leaving the Andalusian side to wait a little longer before they can celebrate returning to Spanish soccer's elite. Cadiz still lead the second division with 69 points after 40 games, five ahead of second-placed Huesca, who were beaten 1-0 by Racing Santander, and seven clear of third-placed Real Zaragoza who have a game in hand.
