5.1-magnitude quake jolts China; tremors felt in Beijing
Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions including Beijing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The epicentre of the quake, which struck Guye district at 6:38 AM local time, was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 09:44 IST
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Sunday jolted China's north Hebei province's Tangshan city, according to officials. Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions including Beijing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck Guye district at 6:38 AM local time, was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
A second tremor with 2.2-magnitude hit the district again at 7:02 AM. No casualties have been reported, the report said.
Firefighters have been dispatched to the district. The railway department immediately launched the emergency plan to suspend passenger trains passing through the area, and is organising a comprehensive inspection of railway equipment and facilities.
A 7.8-magnitude quake had jolted Tangshan in 1976, killing more than 240,000 people.
ALSO READ
China, SKorea report new cases in double digits
Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more
Man convicted of stealing high tech trade secrets for China
China will have to pay a heavy price for military misadventure in eastern Ladakh: experts
If RGF returns Rs 20 L, will PM assure country that China will vacate Indian territory: Chidambaram