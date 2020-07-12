Four security force members killed in clashes in Afghanistan's Baghlan

At least four security forces members were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in Northern Baghlan province on Saturday, Tolonews reported citing security sources on Sunday. As per the report, the clashes occurred on Baghlan-Samangan highway in Chesmaye Shir and Bagh-e-Shamal area after the Taliban attacked security forces.

"The highway was closed to traffic for several hours and four Afghan forces humvees were also damaged in the fighting," sources were quoted as saying by Tolonews. A military commander in Baghlan said the Taliban have also suffered casualties in the clashes. (ANI)