Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 more people killed in landslides across Nepal

At least ten people were killed on Sunday in landslides caused by incessant rains across Nepal, taking the total number of fatalities due to landslips to 54 in last three days. Landslides and floods triggered by continuous heavy rains for the past three days have hit 19 districts across Nepal.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:19 IST
10 more people killed in landslides across Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least ten people were killed on Sunday in landslides caused by incessant rains across Nepal, taking the total number of fatalities due to landslips to 54 in last three days. Landslides and floods triggered by continuous heavy rains for the past three days have hit 19 districts across Nepal. Seven persons were killed in Myagdi, two in Jajarkot and one in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday, according to Home Ministry sources. In total, fifty-four people have been killed and 39 are missing due to landslides in different parts of the country in the past 72 hours, an official at the Home Ministry said.

About 40 people have sustained injuries. At least 11 people are missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away eight houses in Nepal's eastern Sankhuwasabha district. The Nepal government has mobilised the Army and the police to carry out rescue operations.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new coronavirus cases, bigger increase than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant. If Florida were a country, it...

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumachers Formula One record. Most of Schumachers wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his o...

Rs 3.5 lakh worth ganja seized in Mathura

Cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 3.5 lakh was seized from an alleged smuggler when his car was searched in the outskirts of Govardhan town here on Sunday, police said. Thirty kilograms of ganja packed in 30 packs have been recov...

Locusts enter Haryana districts; agriculture minister says necessary action taken

Swarms of locusts have reached Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Sunday. He said steps have been taken to curb the infestation and adjoining districts have been asked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020