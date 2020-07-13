PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

WeWork on track for profits and positive cash flow in 2021, says chairman https://on.ft.com/3egW6wU Johnson sets up clash with Scotland and Wales over control of state aid https://on.ft.com/3gWyjDZ

Primark rejects UK government's furlough bonus https://on.ft.com/32blJgg Overview

WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure said the office-sharing company was on course to have positive cash flow in 2021, a year ahead of schedule after it cut its workforce by more than 8,000 people, renegotiated leases and sold off assets. The British government is planning to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland and Wales when the Brexit transition ends.

Fashion retailer Primark said on Sunday it would turn down a multimillion-pound bonus the British government is offering for returning furloughed staff to work. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)