Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 06:24 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

WeWork on track for profits and positive cash flow in 2021, says chairman https://on.ft.com/3egW6wU Johnson sets up clash with Scotland and Wales over control of state aid https://on.ft.com/3gWyjDZ

Primark rejects UK government's furlough bonus https://on.ft.com/32blJgg Overview

WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure said the office-sharing company was on course to have positive cash flow in 2021, a year ahead of schedule after it cut its workforce by more than 8,000 people, renegotiated leases and sold off assets. The British government is planning to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland and Wales when the Brexit transition ends.

Fashion retailer Primark said on Sunday it would turn down a multimillion-pound bonus the British government is offering for returning furloughed staff to work. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Orion delivers network reliability and financial targets

The local electricity distribution company, Orion, delivered on both network reliability and financial targets in its annual results to 31 March, released today.While achieving targeted service levels for customers, Orion also delivered 47 ...

Courgette prices jump 74 percent in June as imports continue to be barred

Courgette prices jumped 74 percent to an all-time high of 21.42 per kilo in June 2020, as imports from Queensland continued to be barred, Stats NZ said today.Overall vegetable prices were up 7.6 percent in June, also influenced by seasonall...

Crown provides loan to Hawke’s Bay Airport to protect jobs

The Crown will provide a loan to Hawkes Bay Airport to ensure it can trade through COVID-19 economic impacts, support the regions recovery and protect up to 200 jobs.The Crown has a 50 percent shareholding in Hawkes Bay Airport Limited HBAL...

Four Māori and Pasifika events to receive $100,000 each

Four celebrated Mori and Pasifika events will receive up to 100,000 each in funding from the new Creative and Cultural Events Incubator fund, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.The four events that were successful in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020