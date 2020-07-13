Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frenchman held in Indonesia on child sex charges dies, police say

A French national detained in Indonesia on charges of sexually abusing 305 minors has died in a Jakarta hospital, after what police said on Monday was a suicide bid in his jail cell. Police said he was charged with counts of sexual abuse and sex with minors and had confessed to the offences.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:11 IST
Frenchman held in Indonesia on child sex charges dies, police say
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A French national detained in Indonesia on charges of sexually abusing 305 minors have died in a Jakarta hospital, after what police said on Monday was a suicide bid in his jail cell. Francois Abello Camille, 65, died in a police hospital three days after attempting to kill himself, said Yusri Yunus, a spokesman for police in the Indonesian capital.

"He had attempted suicide on Thursday, then after they (prison guards) found out, we tried to help him," Yunus added. "He died last night." An autopsy has yet to be conducted. The French embassy in Jakarta declined to comment. Although police confirmed Camille had a lawyer, they did not identify him.

Camille was arrested at a Jakarta hotel last month following complaints to police that he made sexual advances to underage women after paying to photograph them. When refused, he became violent, police said. Police said he was charged with counts of sexual abuse and sex with minors and had confessed to the offenses. If found guilty, he would have faced life imprisonment, chemical castration, or death.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi.

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi....

Biocon to launch drug for COVID-19 patients; priced at Rs 8,000 per vial

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the&#160;&#160;Drugs Con...

BJP adopts "wait and watch policy" on Rajasthan crisis: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has adopted wait and watch policy regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, according to sources. BJP is waiting to see what will happen at the Congress party meeting in Jaipur. We will see how many...

Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the superlative United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020