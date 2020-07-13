Sindh women hold protest against enforced disappearances of activists

A massive protest was held in Nawabshah city of Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday to denounce enforced disappearances of political activists by the country's spy agencies, including the ISI, as well as the army. Women and children holding posters of missing Sindhi political activists participated in the protest march as they demanded the immediate release of those abducted by security agencies.

The protest was organized by Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a pro-freedom organization based in Sindh. Speaking to ANI, the chief of JSMM, Shafi Burfat, who is living in exile in Germany said, "The rally was organized by JSMM against state terrorism and brutality of Pakistan and rising incidents of enforced disappearances of political workers of JSMM national movement of Sindh."

He said that party deputy secretary-general Nawab Mahar, Aaqib Chandio, and Shakeed Hyder are among others abducted by the security agencies. Burfat added that the Pakistan Army and ISI have intensified operations against the JSMM in Sindh province.

"Stop state terrorism and brutality against political workers and national movement of Sindh," he demanded.