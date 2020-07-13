Left Menu
Development News Edition

Births in Italy hit record low in 2019, population shrinks again

The total population fell by 189,000 to 60.25 million, the fifth straight year of decline, meaning that since 2014 Italy has lost some 551,000 residents, roughly the equivalent of its sixth largest city, Genoa. Italy's economy has barely grown in the last 20 years and stagnant wages and poor job prospects are widely blamed for Italians' reluctance to have babies and the exodus abroad of its young people.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:47 IST
Births in Italy hit record low in 2019, population shrinks again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of babies born in Italy hit a new record low in 2019, the population shrank and more Italians moved abroad, national statistics office ISTAT said on Monday.

Italy's demographic crisis, with a dwindling population and ageing workforce, is one reason for its chronically stagnant economy, economists say -- and the situation is getting worse. Births dropped by some 19,000 to 420,000 last year, the lowest level since the unification of Italy in 1861, ISTAT said, while deaths totalled 634,000.

Bolzano, on the northern border with Austria, was the only Italian province in which births exceeded deaths in 2019, while the death rate was highest in the northwestern coastal region of Liguria. The total population fell by 189,000 to 60.25 million, the fifth straight year of decline, meaning that since 2014 Italy has lost some 551,000 residents, roughly the equivalent of its sixth largest city, Genoa.

Italy's economy has barely grown in the last 20 years and stagnant wages and poor job prospects are widely blamed for Italians' reluctance to have babies and the exodus abroad of its young people. The country's economic situation has worsened dramatically this year due to the coronavirus emergency, with gross domestic product forecast to fall by around 10%.

The minister for families, Elena Bonetti, called the latest ISTAT data "shocking" and said it showed "the terribly high cost that young generations have had to pay in terms of hope for the future and personal fulfilment." But for migrant arrivals in Italy, the drop in the resident population would have amounted to some 844,000 in the last five years, the equivalent of its fourth largest city, Turin.

The number of Italians moving abroad rose 8.1% year-on-year, in 2019, while immigrant arrivals declined by 8.6%. Foreigners accounted for 8.8% of the resident population at the end of last year, meaning Italians amounted to 54.9 million.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate

Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain and France are weighing whether to require people to wear masks in public places. Scientists say the two countries governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockd...

China hits back; sanctions top US officials, politicians in response to Xinjiang ban

China on Monday imposed visa restrictions on three Republican politicians and one ambassador in the latest tit-for-tat response to the Trump administrations move to sanction several top Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses targ...

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the worlds hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in th...

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL96 RJ-5THLD CONG Cong MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Pilot JaipurNew Delhi Congress MLAs were holed up Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020