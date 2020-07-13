Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate

Meanwhile, France's government said Monday it's considering requiring masks in all indoor public places amid signs of a small rise in confirmed virus cases – and a big drop in public vigilance.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:43 IST
Time to make masks mandatory? It's not just a US debate
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain and France are weighing whether to require people to wear masks in public places. Scientists say the two countries' governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockdowns — like many other European nations did – instead of exposing their populations to the risk of infections from mass dance parties and summer vacationers who think there's no longer anything to worry about.

Whether to make masks mandatory isn't just a matter of debate in the United States, where infection rates are still climbing fast. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged U.K. residents Monday to wear face coverings in shops and other tight indoor spaces — but stopped short of making it compulsory.

Critics have accused Johnson's government of failing to provide clarity on mask-wearing in the days since he began backtracking on its previous advice that suggested face covers were not necessary. After the prime minister then was photographed wearing one in a shop, government ministers appeared on TV urging personal choice in the mask issue. Meanwhile, France's government said Monday it's considering requiring masks in all indoor public places amid signs of a small rise in confirmed virus cases – and a big drop in public vigilance. French scientists have pushed for such a requirement in recent days as families crisscross the country for summer vacations, but the government has remained cautious. Local mayors have already started requiring masks, notably in the Mediterranean city of Nice, where images of thousands of people dancing at an outdoor DJ performance this weekend provoked nationwide concern.

Elsewhere in Europe, where the virus curve largely flattened out months ago, most governments made masks mandatory as soon as they started reopening their economies, requiring their use in shops and other indoor public spaces and on public transportation. Some nations have imposed mask requirements as new outbreaks emerged in recent days or weeks. Britain and France, which have reported some of the world's highest numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths, took a more relaxed attitude, recommending masks but not requiring them.

At least until now. "As the virus comes down in incidence and we have more and more success, I think face coverings are a kind of extra insurance we can all use to stop it coming back and stop it getting out of control again,'' Johnson said. "To be absolutely clear, I do think that face coverings do have a real value in confined spaces and I do think the public understands that." Mask requirements could help the government get the country back on track from the severe downturn — in March and April alone, the U.K. economy shrank 25%. Many economists think unemployment could more than double to over 3 million this year, levels last seen in the 1980s.

Speaking with reporters during a visit to the London Ambulance Service, Johnson said people "should start to think about getting back to work" if their employers have made their workplaces safe against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

White House adviser: U.S. still engaging on Phase One China trade deal

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump is not in a good mood about China because of the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security laws and the treatment of the Uighurs, but the country is sti...

Rape accused escapes from police post in Jammu

A rape accused escaped from custody here on Monday, prompting a massive police search, an official said. Pankaj Gupta 35 was held on Sunday, following registration of a rape case against him at police post Tallab Tillo, he said.Gupta escape...

Likely cause for platelet drop in dengue patients found: UoH

Dysfunction of mitochondria, powerhouse of the cell, might be one of the reasons for the decrease in platelets, a condition manifested in dengue patients, a study by researchers of the University of Hyderabad UoH has suggested. Mitochondria...

HC dismisses plea seeking judicial probe into Vikas Dubey's encounter

The Allahabad High Courts Lucknow bench on Monday dismissed a petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying the Uttar Pradesh government had already formed such a panel. A loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020