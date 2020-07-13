Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany aims to make its EU presidency 'climate neutral'

German is aiming to make its six-month presidency of the European Union “climate neutral,” by organising events in such a way as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting any that can't be avoided, officials said Monday. Germany, Europe's biggest economy, accounts for about 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:57 IST
Germany aims to make its EU presidency 'climate neutral'

German is aiming to make its six-month presidency of the European Union “climate neutral,” by organising events in such a way as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offsetting any that can't be avoided, officials said Monday. The Environment Ministry said the voluntary move builds on earlier efforts by Austria and Finland to reduce the carbon footprints of their presidency.

Countries that hold the rotating position usually engage in a flurry of diplomacy, hosting hundreds of events with participants from across the 27-nation bloc. Germany said the practice of emission offsetting — paying for projects such as reforestation that capture or prevent the same amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere — will be extended to include catering for events, not just travel.

The Environment Ministry said it plans to offer only vegetarian meals at its events, though other ministries may choose to serve meat and fish, which have a bigger carbon footprint. Germany, Europe's biggest economy, accounts for about 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The government wants to cut the country's emissions by at least 55 % in 10 years compared to 1990 levels, and ensure that the entire federal administration is “climate neutral.”

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

White House adviser: U.S. still engaging on Phase One China trade deal

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump is not in a good mood about China because of the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security laws and the treatment of the Uighurs, but the country is sti...

Rape accused escapes from police post in Jammu

A rape accused escaped from custody here on Monday, prompting a massive police search, an official said. Pankaj Gupta 35 was held on Sunday, following registration of a rape case against him at police post Tallab Tillo, he said.Gupta escape...

Likely cause for platelet drop in dengue patients found: UoH

Dysfunction of mitochondria, powerhouse of the cell, might be one of the reasons for the decrease in platelets, a condition manifested in dengue patients, a study by researchers of the University of Hyderabad UoH has suggested. Mitochondria...

HC dismisses plea seeking judicial probe into Vikas Dubey's encounter

The Allahabad High Courts Lucknow bench on Monday dismissed a petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to probe the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying the Uttar Pradesh government had already formed such a panel. A loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020