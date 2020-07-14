Left Menu
Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate's hearing

Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge in written arguments that at least one woman and possibly more were expected to exercise their right to appear at Tuesday's hearing and ask that Maxwell be detained until trial. “The Government is deeply concerned that if the defendant is bailed, the victims will be denied justice in this case," prosecutors wrote.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-07-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 00:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein plan to tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday. Prosecutors made the revelation in court papers as they argued there is no reason to free Ghislaine Maxwell on bail.

The 58-year-old British socialite has been held without bail since her recent arrest at a $1 million New Hampshire estate she bought late last year. Prosecutors told a Manhattan federal judge in written arguments that at least one woman and possibly more were expected to exercise their right to appear at Tuesday's hearing and ask that Maxwell be detained until trial.

"The Government is deeply concerned that if the defendant is bailed, the victims will be denied justice in this case," prosecutors wrote. The filing came a day before an arraignment and bail hearing for Maxwell, who has been held for the last week at a federal jail in Brooklyn.

On Friday, her lawyers filed arguments that said she's being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan lockup last August. They said she should be freed on $5 million bail with electronic monitoring. "Ghislaine Maxwell," they wrote, "is not Jeffrey Epstein." They said their client denies any allegations of misconduct, has had no contact with Epstein for more than a decade and has never been charged with a crime or found liable in civil litigation stemming from the allegations against Epstein.

Prosecutors noted that Maxwell's defense lawyers proposed offering as collateral property their client owns in the United Kingdom, but they said that was beyond the reach of U.S. authorities. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges of women and girls in Florida and New York in the early 2000s when he died by suicide in custody.

