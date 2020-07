Moscow COVID-19 death toll touches 4,205

Russia's capital Moscow has reported 37 new deaths linked to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Sor far 4205 people have died in the capital due to coronavirus pandemic, Sputnik reported.

"Thirty-seven patients died in Moscow, they were all diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the country's response centre said. Russia has over 7,33,500 coronavirus cases and the country's death toll due to the coronavirus stands at 6527. (ANI)