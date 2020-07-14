Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: Airstrike in northwest Yemen kills 7 children, 2 women

The Houthi rebels had accused their rivals, the Saudi-led coalition, of striking civilian targets across northwest Yemen late Sunday, killing women and children as young as 2 years old. The UN humanitarian office in Yemen said field reports appeared to confirm an attack that left nine dead and wounded another two children and two women in Hajjah province.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 14-07-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 08:48 IST
UN: Airstrike in northwest Yemen kills 7 children, 2 women

An airstrike in northwest Yemen killed seven children and two women, the United Nations reported Monday, the latest escalation of a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The Houthi rebels had accused their rivals, the Saudi-led coalition, of striking civilian targets across northwest Yemen late Sunday, killing women and children as young as 2 years old.

The UN humanitarian office in Yemen said field reports appeared to confirm an attack that left nine dead and wounded another two children and two women in Hajjah province. “It is truly appalling to hear accounts of lifeless children being dragged out of the rubble,” said Xavier Joubert, Save the Children's country director in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition said it would investigate the strike “to consider the possibility of an accident.” “Based on what was revealed ... about the possibility of civilian casualties during an operation targeting a gathering of Houthi leaders, all documents were transferred to the Joint Incident Assessment Team for consideration,” said coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki. Saudi Arabia has frequently drawn international criticism for errant airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across war-torn Yemen and overwhelmed its deficient health system, has created new urgency for peace efforts. But UN-backed proposals to bring about a cease-fire between the internationally recognized government, backed by the coalition, and the Iran-supported Houthi rebels, have so far failed to gain traction.

“It is incomprehensible that in the middle of the COVID pandemic, when options for a cease-fire are on the table, civilians continue being killed in Yemen,” said Lise Grande, humanitarian coordinator for Yemen. Meanwhile, the coalition has stepped up airstrikes, including on the capital, Sanaa, and the Houthis have escalated their cross-border attacks on the kingdom. Yehia Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, claimed Sunday that the rebels had launched a large-scale attack on Saudi airports and military bases. The coalition said its air defense systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and seven explosive drones. “Yemen can't take much more,” said Grande, with each month bringing some new measure of civilian misery. “Health and water programs are shutting, famine is stalking the country again, and people all across the country are being hit hard by COVID.” Nearly 80% of the country's 24 million people require aid. Meanwhile, a U.N. humanitarian appeal for Yemen this month fell $1 billion short of what aid agencies needed. As a result, some 75% of U.N. programs for the country have shut their doors or rolled back operations.

The conflict erupted in 2014 when the Houthis overran Sanaa and much of the country's north. The Saudi-led coalition, with support from the U.S., intervened several months later to oust the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government. The war has killed over 112,000 people, including 12,600 civilians, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 US states, DC file lawsuit against Trump admin’s new visa policy for global students

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administrations new visa policy for international students, calling it a cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel them amidst the COVID-19 pandem...

Nepal PM seems to lost 'mental balance,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday slammed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. Oli NepalPM seems 2hv lost his mental balance or is pu...

WRAPUP 1-China June exports unexpectedly rise as economies reopen, imports up

Chinas exports unexpectedly rose in June as overseas economies reopened after lockdowns, while imports grew for the first time this year, reinforcing views the recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction in the worlds second-largest econ...

WHO boss slams 'mixed messages' from leaders on coronavirus

The World Health Organizations chief on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and warned that their failures to stop their countries spiraling outbreaks mean there would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020