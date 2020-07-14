Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detroit billionaire Manuel 'Matty' Moroun dies at 93

Manuel “Matty” Moroun, a billionaire businessman who owned a critical bridge that connects Michigan to Canada, has died in his suburban Detroit home. The Moroun family once owned the massive and vacant Michigan Central train station, which came to symbolize Detroit's blight as it stood blank, dark and deteriorating just outside the city's downtown for decades.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 14-07-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 08:51 IST
Detroit billionaire Manuel 'Matty' Moroun dies at 93

Manuel “Matty” Moroun, a billionaire businessman who owned a critical bridge that connects Michigan to Canada, has died in his suburban Detroit home. He was 93. Moroun died of congestive heart failure Sunday in Grosse Pointe Shores.

Employees of the various Moroun companies were told Monday of his death in a message from Moroun's son, Matthew. “My dad loved his family and that extended to his work family,” Matthew Moroun wrote. “He poured his heart into his work and for over seven decades spent his time leading and protecting us. As a great mentor to many, my father was so proud of the companies that he leaves behind and all the innovation that is yet to come.” Moroun attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and majored in chemistry and biology at the University of Notre Dame, according to The Detroit News.

“Born of immigrant parents in Detroit, he rose from a young man working at a neighborhood gas station to graduating from the University of Notre Dame and creating a billion-dollar company,” said Sandy Baruah, chief executive of the Detroit Regional Chamber. Moroun bought the Ambassador Bridge — a main trade corridor — in 1979, according to the Detroit Historical Society. The span connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario.

He opposed plans by Michigan and Canada to build a publicly owned commuter bridge across the Detroit River. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to open in 2024. The family also owns and operates Central Transport International, a trucking and logistics company, and Crown Enterprises.

Forbes estimates Moroun's net worth at $1.6 billion. The Moroun family once owned the massive and vacant Michigan Central train station, which came to symbolize Detroit's blight as it stood blank, dark and deteriorating just outside the city's downtown for decades. The family sold the building in 2018 to Ford Motor Co.

“For me to own land in Detroit, it was a badge of honor, and it was support for the city,” Moroun told the Detroit Free Press in 2010. “Our fortunes are linked to the city. If the city doesn't have any prosperity, we don't have any value in the land, right?”(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 US states, DC file lawsuit against Trump admin’s new visa policy for global students

As many as 17 US states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administrations new visa policy for international students, calling it a cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel them amidst the COVID-19 pandem...

Nepal PM seems to lost 'mental balance,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday slammed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for claiming that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali. Oli NepalPM seems 2hv lost his mental balance or is pu...

WRAPUP 1-China June exports unexpectedly rise as economies reopen, imports up

Chinas exports unexpectedly rose in June as overseas economies reopened after lockdowns, while imports grew for the first time this year, reinforcing views the recovery from the pandemic is gaining traction in the worlds second-largest econ...

WHO boss slams 'mixed messages' from leaders on coronavirus

The World Health Organizations chief on Monday slammed some government leaders for eroding public trust by sending mixed messages on the coronavirus and warned that their failures to stop their countries spiraling outbreaks mean there would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020