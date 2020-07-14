Police: 1 officer dead, another hurt in pursuit shooting
A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 pm PST said two Bothell officers were “down” following a pursuit. During a press conference, Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson said one of the officers was killed. “My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families,” Thompson said.PTI | Bothell | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:10 IST
One officer was fatally shot and another was wounded in Washington during a traffic stop, officials said. A tweet from the Bothell Fire Department around 11 pm PST said two Bothell officers were "down" following a pursuit.
During a press conference, Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson said one of the officers was killed. Bothell Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila said the second officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The officer was in "satisfactory" condition, KING-TV reported.
It's unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. News outlets reported a heavy police presence in the area. No one is in custody but Bothell police said the male suspect is armed and wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants.
In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was "heartbroken" about the incident. "My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families," Thompson said.
