Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, hopes of US economic recovery may be fizzling

Hopes of a US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been jolted with several companies announcing layoffs and filing for bankruptcy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:27 IST
Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, hopes of US economic recovery may be fizzling
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hopes of a US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been jolted with several companies announcing layoffs and filing for bankruptcy. United Airlines announced plans to lay off more than one-third of its 95,000 workers, while Brooks Brothers, which first opened for business in 1818, filed for bankruptcy. Bed Bath and Beyond said that t will close 200 stores, reported The Washington Post.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in the US has risen to 3,364,547 and 135,615 deaths. Without a uniform federal strategy, many governors rushed to reopen economies before controlling the pandemic. Now states such as Florida, California, Texas and Arizona are seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases and more than 70 percent of the country has either paused or reversed reopening plans, according to Goldman Sachs.

Morgan Stanley on Friday warned that after surprisingly two months, the economy could begin shedding jobs again this month and in August. According to the report, several regional Federal Reserve officials last week expressed concerns about recovery petering out. The economy regained around 7.5 million jobs in the previous two months, just one-third of number lost.

Last week, Harley-Davidson said it was eliminating 700 jobs. However, it described the development as unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington Post citing Morgan Stanley reported that as many as 33 million Americans now are collecting some form of unemployment benefit.

As the virus has raged longer than first expected, some companies are concluding that they just do not need as many workers as they did in February, Heidi Shierholz, former chief economist at the Labour Department was quoted as saying. The National Federation of Independent Business, in a survey of its members, said that more than half of respondents had used up their loans and 22 per cent planned to lay off workers as a result.

"As owners finish using their loan, more are finding that economic conditions are unable to support current staffing levels which were previously supported by the PPP loan," the industry group was quoted as saying.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's NNPC fired 850 workers, many from refineries, oil union says

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC has fired 850 workers, many of them from refineries, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, an oil union said on Tuesday. The workers are both skilled and unskilled contractors, including technicia...

U.S. says it executes Daniel Lee, first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way overnight, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.Lee was pronounced dead ...

Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews not returning as 'Dancing With the Stars' hosts

When the dance reality TV show Dancing with the Stars returns with its 29th season, it will be without two of its staples --- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the hosts of the show. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old game show host, Berge...

White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'

A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that none of us lie to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, we have to get the vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020