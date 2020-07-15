Dozens injured in collision of trains near Czech capital
A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday, injuring dozens of passengers, officials said. It said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train. The regional rescue service said up to 60 passengers could be injured.PTI | Prague | Updated: 15-07-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 05:57 IST
A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday, injuring dozens of passengers, officials said. The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the accident occurred near the station of Cesky Brod, located just east of Prague, shortly after 9.30 pm (1930 GMT). It said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.
The regional rescue service said up to 60 passengers could be injured. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until Wednesday morning, the Czech Railways said.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident..
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Prague
- Cesky Brod
- Czech Railways
ALSO READ
Train time: Thousands of Czechs head to Croatia holidays the old way
Czech coal miner OKD shuts mines for 6 weeks after virus outbreak
Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium
Entertainment News Roundup: Angolan app gives performers a lifeline; Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium
Coronavirus cases in Czech mining area are under control, minister says