US records 62,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally surge past 3.41 million

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 11:43 IST
The United States recorded over 62,000 new infections within the past 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing the total count since the pandemic began past 3.41 million. It's not just Florida, Arizona, and Texas anymore. States including Oklahoma and Nevada are reporting record numbers of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
At least 133,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 to date, with Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Nevada, and Utah reporting record numbers of fatalities Tuesday. These states have had recent growth in newly reported cases over the last 14 days. The White House released criteria for states to reopen based on a "downward trajectory" of cases over the last 14 days, though it did not define how to measure the trajectory.
American life has been fundamentally reordered because of the virus. Concerts, parades, and baseball games have been called off. Unemployment claims have spiked. And in most states, coronavirus cases are rising again.
