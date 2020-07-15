UAE postpones Mars mission again due to weather at Japan launch site

UAE postpones Mars mission again due to weather at Japan launch siteReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:08 IST
The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars for a second time due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the government's communications office said on Wednesday.
A new launch date in July will be announced soon, the statement on Twitter said. The UAE has said the launch window extends until Aug. 3.
The UAE's Hope Probe was due to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 12:51am UAE time on Wednesday (2051 GMT Tuesday) for a seven-month journey to the red planet where it was due to orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.
