Australia: Victoria reports three-digit spike in COVID-19 cases for 10th consecutive day

The Australian state of Victoria reported a three-digit spike in the coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day as the country's tally jumped to 10,487, officials said on Wednesday. The total coronavirus tally in the country is 10,487. Andrew said further stricter restrictions could be imposed in the state if deemed necessary by health authorities.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Australian state of Victoria reported a three-digit spike in the coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day as the country's tally jumped to 10,487, officials said on Wednesday. According to state premier Daniel Andrews, 238 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in Victoria.

This follows a record of 288 infections reported on Friday and 273 cases on Sunday. Victoria's coronavirus tally now stands over 4,400, including 2,488 recoveries. The virus has so far claimed 27 lives in the state and 111 nationwide. The total coronavirus tally in the country is 10,487.

Andrew said further stricter restrictions could be imposed in the state if deemed necessary by health authorities. The state is currently under stage-3 of the coronavirus restrictions. People are allowed to go out only for four reasons -- shopping for food and supplies, medical care and caregiving, exercise, and study and work. "It's really difficult to foreshadow what further steps might look like, except to say this is in the hands of every single Victorian. We're comfortable with the settings that are there now, but I do again make the point, these things can change rapidly. Whatever the next steps, if there is a need to take them, we'll give people as much notice as we can. It'll be based on advice, it always has been," Andrews said. He said of the 105 patients in the state currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, 27 are in intensive care which is "of great concern".

Victoria Police have issued 546 fines since lockdown began last Wednesday, deputy commissioner Rick Nugent said on Wednesday. In one incident, people were found at a house party and hiding in cupboards, breaching the lockdown rules. Meanwhile, New South Wales recorded 13 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, state health minister Brad Hazzard said. NSW has reported a total of 3,517 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths due to the disease.

Queensland reported zero cases, while Western Australia recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 overnight, officials said.

