Russia lifts mandatory quarantine for arrivals

Russian authorities have lifted mandatory two-week self-quarantine for those arriving as part of easing coronavirus restrictions. Starting Wednesday, both Russian and international travelers will have to either provide coronavirus test results at the border or take a test within three days of arrival in Russia.

Self-quaratine will remain mandatory for those who test positive for the virus or whose health deteriorates upon arrival. It's one of several steps in an effort to reopen the country after health officials started reporting a slowdown in infections. Last month, authorities allowed travel abroad for the purpose of work, studying, medical treatment or taking care of relatives.

They also let foreigners with work permits or those seeking medical treatment or taking care of family members into the country. Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia may resume international flights starting Wednesday, adding that the final decision would depend on the outcome of negotiations with other countries.

On Tuesday night, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko announced reopening of the border with Russia and resuming transport ties between the two countries “in the coming days.” Russia has so far reported over 746,000 confirmed coronavirus cases..