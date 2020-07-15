Left Menu
Development News Edition

China warns UK: 'Dumping' Huawei will cost you

Hours after Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged from the nascent 5G network by the end of 2027, Trump claimed credit for the decision and said that if countries wanted to do business with the United States they should block Huawei. But China, whose $15 trillion economy is five times the size of Britain's, warned the decision would hurt investment as Chinese companies had watched as London "dumped" the national telecoms champion.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:55 IST
China warns UK: 'Dumping' Huawei will cost you

China warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday that his decision to ban Huawei from the 5G network would cost Britain dearly in investment, casting the move as the result of politicised pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. Hours after Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged from the nascent 5G network by the end of 2027, Trump claimed credit for the decision and said that if countries wanted to do business with the United States they should block Huawei.

But China, whose $15 trillion economy is five times the size of Britain's, warned the decision would hurt investment as Chinese companies had watched as London "dumped" the national telecoms champion. "Now I would even say this is not only disappointing - this is disheartening," Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming told the Centre for European Reform, adding that Britain had "simply dumped this company".

"The way you are treating Huawei is being followed very closely by other Chinese businesses, and it will be very difficult for other businesses to have the confidence to have more investment," he said. As Britain prepares to cast off from the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced New York-born Johnson to take sides in the rivalry between the United States and China.

In Beijing, the foreign ministry cast Britain as "a relatively small place" that was becoming subservient of the United States. "Does the UK want to maintain its independent status or be reduced to being a vassal of the United States, be the U.S.'s cats paw?" Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "The safety of Chinese investment in the UK is being greatly threatened."

CHINESE MONEY Britain has become increasingly reliant on Chinese imports. Some 9% of all goods imported into Britain in 2018 - worth 43 billion pounds ($54 billion) - came from China, double the proportion from 15 years earlier.

But British companies have also invested increasingly in China. Between 2013 and 2018, they more than doubled their investment position in the world's No.2 economy to 16 billion pounds, according to official British data. By contrast, Chinese investment in British companies stood at 1.8 billion pounds in 2018 - far below that of the United States, which is the biggest single foreign investor in Britain.

Trump identifies China as the United States' main geopolitical rival, and has accused the Communist Party-ruled state of taking advantage over trade and not telling the truth over the novel coronavirus outbreak, which he calls the "China plague". Washington and its allies say Huawei technology could be used to spy for China. Huawei has denied this.

"We convinced many countries, many countries - I did this myself for the most part - not to use Huawei, because we think it's an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk," Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday. "I talked many countries out of using it: if they want to do business with us, they can't use it. Just today, I believe that UK announced that they're not going to be using it."

Britain has said that its ban on Huawei is motivated by its own security concerns and by worries that supplies of Huawei gear could be interrupted by U.S. sanctions. It denied that Trump alone was responsible for the Huawei ban. Asked about the comments, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Well, we all know Donald Trump, don't we." ($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TAP will struggle to succeed alone, consolidation likely, minister says

Portugals flag carrier TAP is unlikely to succeed alone and must be open to consolidation with other airlines in the medium term, the countrys infrastructure minister said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.The government sealed a de...

PM congratulates students, says those unhappy must remember one exam doesn't define them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his young friends for clearing the class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations and said those not happy with the outcome should remember that one exam does not define who they are. Congrat...

Mumbai's COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases; 62 deaths take toll to 5,464: city civic body.

Mumbais COVID-19 case tally rises to 96,253 with addition of 1,390 new cases 62 deaths take toll to 5,464 city civic body....

Soccer-Schalke's Matondo apologises for Dortmund shirt gaffe

Schalke 04s teenage Wales winger Rabbi Matondo apologised on Wednesday after being photographed wearing a shirt of the German clubs arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in a private training session this week. Matondo was given a dressing down by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020