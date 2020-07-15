Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating

Authorities say the parents worked with the admissions consultant at the centre of the scam, Rick Singer, to have someone cheat on their kids' exams or get them admitted to selective schools with fake athletic credentials. After Littlefair's son was put on academic probation by Georgetown University, she hired Singer's company to take four online classes on his behalf so he could graduate in 2018, prosecutors said.

PTI | California | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:35 IST
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A California woman who paid $9,000 to have someone secretly take online college courses for her son and then demanded a discount when he received a C was sentenced Wednesday to five weeks in prison. Karen Littlefair, 57, said she's "truly sorry" for her actions and asked the judge for leniency, calling the experience a "nightmare" for her family.

"I acted out of love for my son but I ended up hurting my son greatly," said Littlefair, who appeared via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Littlefair is among more than 50 people charged in the college cheating scheme involving wealthy parents and athletic coaches at elite universities across the country. Authorities say the parents worked with the admissions consultant at the centre of the scam, Rick Singer, to have someone cheat on their kids' exams or get them admitted to selective schools with fake athletic credentials.

After Littlefair's son was put on academic probation by Georgetown University, she hired Singer's company to take four online classes on his behalf so he could graduate in 2018, prosecutors said. Three of the courses were taken through Georgetown, prosecutors said, while one was taken online at Arizona State University and then transferred to Georgetown. Littlefair sought a discount on the cheating after the person earned a C in one of the courses, authorities said.

"Kind of thought there would have been a discount on that one. The grade was a C and the experience was a nightmare," she told Singer's accountant in an email, according to court documents. US District Judge Allison Burroughs told Littlefair she taught her son "it's OK to cheat, it's OK to take shortcuts." "You're supposed to get more by earning it and working for it and I think that's a lesson your son needs to learn and sadly he's going to learn it the hard way here," the judge said.

Prosecutors had sought four months in prison. Littlefair's lawyer told the judge she deserves probation. The Newport Beach, California, woman pleaded guilty in January to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nearly 30 parents have pleaded guilty in the case.

Another parent, former Canadian Football League player David Sidoo, is scheduled to be sentenced later Wednesday for paying $200,000 to have someone take a college entrance exam in place of his two sons. Sidoo also worked with Singer to concoct a bogus story in one of his son's admission essays about the teen being held at gunpoint by Los Angeles gang members and saved by a rival gang member named "Nugget," prosecutors said. Prosecutors and the defence have agreed to a sentence of 90 days behind bars.

Other parents charged in the case are "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who admitted to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits. They are scheduled to be sentenced next month. If the judge accepts their plea deals, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli will be sentenced to five months.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Assembly employee tests COVID-19 positive; premises to remain shut for 10 days

The premises of the West Bengal Assembly will remain closed for 10 days after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said on Wednesday.One of the typists has tested positive for COVID-19. The Asse...

IOC postpones Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games to 2026 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Senegal and the International Olympic Committee IOC have mutually agreed to postpone the Dakar 2022 Youth Olympic Games YOG to 2026 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Senegal President Macky Salls proposal was welcomed by IOC presiden...

Looking at converting Jaya's house into CM's residence, TN govt tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the the Madras High Court that it is also actively considering converting Veda Nilayam, the residence of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa at upscale Poes Garden here, into the official resid...

Report: Jaguars unwilling to deal DE Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been unwilling to trade disgruntled and franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, hours before a key deadline. Franchise-tagged players -- even if traded to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020