Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former estate manager told London's High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor's severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:59 IST
Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former estate manager told London's High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor's severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Britain's Sun newspaper for libel over an article in 2018 in which it labeled him a wife-beater and referred to "overwhelming evidence" that he had attacked Heard.

Ben King, who worked for Depp between 2014 and 2015, said that Heard was the "antagonizer" in her relationship with Depp and that the pair would argue like schoolchildren. King, who was involved in a clean-up operation after an alleged incident at a rented property in Australia in 2015, said he found the actor's severed fingertip. He said it was located by the bar area of the home, while there was a trail of blood spots up the stairs.

"It was mentioned that it may be somewhere and when I was clearing up I found it," he said. Depp has previously recounted how Heard had severed the tip of his finger when she threw a bottle of vodka at him.

During five days of testimony, Depp said Heard's 14 allegations of domestic violence which spanned three years from 2013 were lies and that she had regularly assaulted him. Heard is due to start giving evidence on Friday while Depp's former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis is scheduled to appear by videolink on Thursday.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Tunisia's rocky road from revolution to democracy

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned after the biggest party in his coalition began pushing for a vote of no confidence in the government. President Kais Saied asked him to step down as momentum grew in parliament to oust the pri...

Mets ace deGrom to have MRI on ailing back

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will undergo an MRI to evaluate back stiffness that bothered him during an intrasquad game, manager Luis Rojas confirmed Wednesday. The 32-year-old deGrom is listed as day-to-day, pending test results...

More than 150 countries sign up for global vaccine plan

More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed around the world - but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines to stockpile for ...

Lockdown in Goa haphazard reaction to our demand of action plan: Digambar Kamat

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that lockdown announced in Goa is a haphazard reaction to our demand of plan of action and white paper on COVID-19. Lockdown announced by Chief Minister today is a haphazard reaction to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020