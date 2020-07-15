Left Menu
Pompeo hopes China will reconsider threat to sanction Lockheed Martin

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday that he hopes China will reconsider the threat it issued earlier to level sanctions against US defence contractor Lockheed Martin.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:15 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Image Credit: ANI

"I regret that the Chinese Communist Party chose to make that threat against Lockheed Martin... I hope that they reconsider and not follow through on the remarks made," Pompeo said. Pompeo pointed out this is not the first time China has threatened sanctions against US companies operating in Taiwan, adding that Lockheed Martin's business with Taiwan is fully consistent with US foreign policy on supplying arms the island, which Beijing considers a part of its territory.

China has called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with the United States repeatedly protested the United States arms supplies to the island nation. (Sputnik/ANI)

