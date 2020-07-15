Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN frees up 'expense' money for several declared terrorists

In 2008, Lashkar-e-Taiba militants carried out a series of attacks that culminated in the siege of a luxury hotel. A Pakistani anti-terrorist court convicted Saeed in February and sentenced him to 5 1/2 years in jail on convictions of financing terrorism and having links with terrorists.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:39 IST
UN frees up 'expense' money for several declared terrorists
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations has freed up "expense" money for several men designated as terrorists at the request of the Pakistani government, including one with a USD 10 million US bounty on his head. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday the money will cover basic expenses and doesn't involve any restoration or unfreezing of bank accounts.

"These exemptions are being enforced and monitored as per law," the statement said. Pakistan put in the request last year in keeping with UN regulations, which allows for money to be released — but carefully monitored — from frozen bank accounts belonging to individuals declared terrorists by the world body.

Pakistani officials didn't reveal how many designated terrorists were on the list sent to the UN or how much money was released or the nature of the expenses for which the outlawed individuals required the money. However, a diplomatic source confirmed Hafiz Saeed, the founder of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and mastermind behind the 2008 attack in Mumbai India that killed more than 160 people, was on the list. Saeed is also on India's most wanted list.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about the details of the request or the U.N. decision. In 2008, Lashkar-e-Taiba militants carried out a series of attacks that culminated in the siege of a luxury hotel.

A Pakistani anti-terrorist court convicted Saeed in February and sentenced him to 5 1/2 years in jail on convictions of financing terrorism and having links with terrorists. He has appealed his conviction and sentence. Instead of going to jail, however, Saeed was put under house arrest at his sprawling home in the Johar neighborhood of the eastern city of Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Saeed's home is in a residential neighbourhood protected by steel barriers that stretch across the streets leading to his home, which is guarded by uniformed police. Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba has been linked to Pakistan's powerful military and intelligence service, although Pakistan has routinely denied any links.

Although Saeed's group has been linked to attacks outside the region, its activities have mostly been directed at India..

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC to vote to set C-Band spectrum auction for December

The Federal Communications Commission will vote in August to set an auction for a spectrum band key to next-generation 5G in December.FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said on Wednesday the commission will vote on competitive bidding procedures, applic...

Florida tops 10,000 virus cases, reaches 300,000

Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and reached 300,000 total infections. Florida has 10,181 confirmed cases and a total of 301,810 since the outbreak began there March 1. The state confirmed 112 deaths -- the ...

Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam

Ethiopias water minister denied reports Wednesday that the government had begun filling a massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt and led some to fear military conflict, while Cairo swiftly asked for clarificati...

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020