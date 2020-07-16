Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12. Makeshift barricades had been set up in the area after Brooks was killed, and armed men had been blocking roads in the area and turning some drivers away.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 16-07-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 01:09 IST
Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner, police spokesman Anthony Grant said.

Conley's attorney, Jackie Patterson, said Conley was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself, though he was armed. “It is no doubt this comes as a shock,” he said. “Why would you want to charge a man who saw a crime but did not participate in a criminal act? Police would have a better chance at winning the lottery than getting a conviction on my client.” News of the charges broke as mourners attended Secoriea's funeral Wednesday at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. A long line of relatives and friends filed past her body as the gospel song “I'll Fly Away” filled the church.

“If there's ever a time that we need the Lord, we need him now,” The Rev. Gregory Sutton told mourners. Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

Makeshift barricades had been set up in the area after Brooks was killed, and armed men had been blocking roads in the area and turning some drivers away. The SUV Secoriea was in was trying to make a U-turn at one of the barricades when at least one gunman shot into the vehicle, police said. Conley said the SUV tried to come through a road block and hit a barricade and a man armed with a rifle, according to Patterson. The man got up and opened fire at the vehicle, Patterson said his client told him. Conley said everyone thought somebody in the SUV was shooting and other armed people opened fire at the vehicle, Patterson said.

“He was in disbelief that people were shooting at the vehicle,” the attorney said. Secoriea's parents have pleaded for the public to help find whoever was responsible for the killing. A total of $50,000 in reward money was offered for the apprehension and conviction of those responsible.

At her funeral, Secoriea was described as bringing joy to everyone around her. When she began first grade, she walked into class with a unicorn backpack and “she was cute and bright with a smile to adore,” her teacher recalled. “She sprinkled her magic all over the class, bringing laughter and joy to all of our faces,” she said. “Really, she made my heart smile and her life can teach us all a valuable lesson. So the lesson from Secoriea today is to be a unicorn — find your magic, use your power, speak your truth, spread your wings and share your shine.”

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in RussiaA human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siber...

Mets ace deGrom day-to-day after MRI on ailing back

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI to evaluate back stiffness that bothered him during an intrasquad game, with multiple reports saying Wednesday that results showed the injury was not serious. The 32-year-old deGrom i...

Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates apparently hacked

The official Twitter accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk were apparently hacked as both accounts sought bitcoin donations on Wednesday.The tweets on both accounts were later deleted. Twitter and Tesla were not immediately avai...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020