PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak tells struggling businesses not to expect help with debts https://on.ft.com/32sW037 Apple wins landmark court battle with EU over 14.3bn euros of tax payments https://on.ft.com/3jaOkrV

China attacks Boris Johnson over Huawei ban https://on.ft.com/2CIp0Zu Overview

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed the prospect of state bailout of firms struggling with debts incurred due to the impact of coronavirus. European Union judges have quashed a European Commission order for Apple Inc to pay back 14.3 billion euros ($16.32 billion) in taxes to Ireland.

China's ambassador to UK Liu Xiaoming said that Britain's decision to ban Huawei from selling new 5G telecoms equipment from the end of the year had "seriously" damaged trust between governments and businesses in the two countries. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)