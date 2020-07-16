Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Senate Committee to vote on bill banning Tik Tok

A United States Senate committee is likely to vote on a bill next week from Republican Senator Josh Hawley that would ban federal employees from using the social media app TikTok on government-issued devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 09:37 IST
US Senate Committee to vote on bill banning Tik Tok
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A United States Senate committee is likely to vote on a bill next week from Republican Senator Josh Hawley that would ban federal employees from using the social media app TikTok on government-issued devices. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is set to take up the 'No TikTok on Government Devices Act' at its hearing on July 22, reported Al Jazeera.

The Chinese ownership of Tik Tok and its wide popularity among American teens have brought scrutiny from US legislators. TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance. It is widely used to create short videos. Last year, the company said that about 60 percent of its 26.5 million monthly active users in the US are between ages 16 to 24.

One of Tik Tok's harshest critics, Hawley has repeatedly raised concerns about national security over TikTok's handling of user data and was worried that the company shares data with Beijing. "For federal employees, it really is a no-brainer. It's a major security risk ... Do we really want Beijing to have geolocation data of all federal employees? Do we really want them having their keystrokes?" Hawley had told reporters in March when he was announcing the introduction of the bill.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US is looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government. He called upon Americans to be cautious during usage of the mobile application. Pompeo had earlier lauded India's move of banning over 50 Chinese mobile applications for data protection purposes.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh on GDP beat

China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, as worries about a possible decoupling of the Sino-U.S. economies deepened despite a better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter in the Asian country. At the midday break, the Shan...

Japan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the coronavirus. T...

Americans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study

Americans who received enhanced unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic spent more than when they were working, a study released on Thursday said, adding to concerns about a steep fall in spending when the emergency benefits e...

Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier

Nearly impossible without man-made global warming, this years freak Siberian heat wave is producing climate changes most flagrant footprint of extreme weather, a new flash study says. International scientists released a study Wednesday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020