UAE reschedules Mars mission launch to between July 20 and July 22

UAE reschedules Mars mission launch to between July 20 and July 22Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:40 IST
The United Arab Emirates has rescheduled the launch of its mission to Mars to a preliminary window between July 20 and July 22, depending on weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the government's communications office said on Thursday.
The launch of the UAE's Hope Probe from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center has been delayed twice due to unsettled weather. The probe is set to make a seven-month journey to the red planet before orbiting it and sending back data about the atmosphere.
