Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. order puts Malaysia glove industry under pressure over labour abuses

From factories to construction sites and plantations, Malaysia relies heavily on millions of foreign but debt bondage is common among laborers according to rights groups. WRP Asia Pacific's president Leong Wai Leong said on Thursday it has begun a scheme to reimburse workers who have paid "unethical recruitment fees".

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:13 IST
U.S. order puts Malaysia glove industry under pressure over labour abuses
Representative Image Image Credit:

Malaysia's medical glove industry was under pressure to crack down on labour abuses on Thursday after the United States blocked imports from the world's largest manufacturer, with demand for the product surging due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it had placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of Malaysia's Top Glove, "based on reasonable evidence of forced labour in the manufacturing process".

Top Glove said it was seeking details on the order, which it said may be related to recruitment fees paid by migrant workers to employment agents. A similar order was imposed on another Malaysian glove maker, WRP Asia Pacific, last year but was lifted in March after remedial action was taken.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation first reported in 2018 that migrant workers at Top Glove were working long hours to pay off debts, some up to 20,000 Malaysian ringgit ($4,700), taken on to pay the agents that secured them their jobs. Top Glove's share price has risen over 350% this year, boosted by huge global demand for protective gear.

But labour rights activists said the industry needed to do more to protect migrant workers and investors had a duty to sell shares in companies that allowed them to be exploited. "The action by U.S. authorities is timely," said Alex Ong, coordinator at Migrant Care, which campaigns for migrant workers in Malaysia.

"Billions of gloves are manufactured and used to save lives, yet these gloves are produced by the bloodshed through exploitation." "It is equally important for fund managers and investors to unload their holding if companies (are using) profitability model that leverages on exploitations," said Ong.

Glorene Das, executive director of Kuala Lumpur-based migrant rights group Tenaganita, also urged investors to act and called on companies to put "workers before profit". REMEDIATION

It was the second such action in less than a year against a medical glove manufacturer in Malaysia, which makes two out of every three pairs. Top Glove, which has 19,000 employees, mostly migrant workers from countries including Nepal and Bangladesh, has said it will cut ties with unethical agents.

On Thursday it said it had been bearing all recruitment fees since January 2019, but it was still working to reimburse workers who paid fees to agents prior to that. Top Glove said it is aiming for a "speedy resolution" on the U.S. order within two weeks.

Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry did not respond to a request seeking comment. From factories to construction sites and plantations, Malaysia relies heavily on millions of foreign but debt bondage is common among labourers according to rights groups.

WRP Asia Pacific's president Leong Wai Leong said on Thursday it has begun a scheme to reimburse workers who have paid "unethical recruitment fees". Leong declined to give details on the scheme, but workers who are entitled to the reimbursement said some 1,600 workers will each get about 4,500 Malaysian ringgit.

"I'm happy to get back the money," said Bikesh Rai, 35, a Nepali worker who spent $830 to secure a job at WRP nine years ago. He received the first payment last month. "This is the amount I had forgotten and did not even expect to get back," added Rai, who is from a small village in Nepal's eastern plains.

Betty Yolanda, Asia manager at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre advocacy group, said that despite such moves, the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening debt bondage among Asian migrant workers. "Debt bondage is intensified by many businesses offering loans to workers in the crisis as a form of support," she said.

($1 = 4.2680 ringgit)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thu...

Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres. Describing...

Pakistan seeking monopolistic transport practices with Afghanistan, not allowing two-way transit rights: MEA

India said on Thursday that Pakistan is creating a mirage of goodwill by allowing Afghan goods to be exported via Wagah border and was seeking monopolistic transport practices and not allowing Afghanistan two-way transit rights. This is ano...

'Clive of India' statue in UK town saved by local council votes

A statue of Robert Clive, referred to as Clive of India for his role in establishing Britains colonial domination over India in the early years of the Raj, has been saved from removal from its pride of place in Shrewsbury town centre in wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020