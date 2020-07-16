Pak army generals are involved in 'religious terrorism' from Kabul to Kashmir, says Sindhi leader

Left Menu
A prominent Sindhi leader, who is now living in political asylum in Germany, has written an open letter to world leaders and human rights organisations, accusing Pakistani army generals of their involvement in religious terrorism from Kabul to Kashmir since 1947.

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chairman Shafi Burfat. Image Credit: ANI

A prominent Sindhi leader, who is now living in political asylum in Germany, has written an open letter to world leaders and human rights organisations, accusing Pakistani army generals of their involvement in religious terrorism from Kabul to Kashmir since 1947. Shafi Burfat, the chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) said that these generals have been practising worst kinds of fascism and human rights violations through massacre, genocide, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, dumping bullet-riddled mutilated bodies and assassinations of political activists of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Punjabi fascist Army even abuses dead bodies of political activists apart from the political suppression and economic exploitation of Sindh, Balochistan and Pashtunistan chained in the fascist theocratic state of Pakistan," Burfat wrote in his letter. "Therefore, we appeal the civilised democratic countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Germany and Australia to immediately ban and seize all the bank accounts and assets of the generals of Pakistan who are living in your territory and expel all these murderers," said the Sindhi leader.

He believes that the Pakistan Army is a murderous army that massacred three million Bengalis in 1971 and they are repeating the same atrocities against the people of Sindh, Balochistan, Pashtun-dominated areas and PoK. "Thousands of Sindhi and Baloch political activists and leaders have been abducted including top JSMM leader Nawab Mahar. Some of the other Sindhi political activists that have been abducted by the notorious spy agency, the ISI, and are still missing include Aijaz Gaho, Mehran Mirani, Insaf Dayo, Dr Hidayatullah Jarwar, Gulsher Tagar, Aqib Chandio, Suhail Raza Bhatti, Hyder Khoso, Darya Khan Dhakan, Shakeel Haider and hundreds of others who are facing inhuman torture in cells of ISI," said Burfat, whose party is struggling for the freedom of Sindhudesh from Pakistani occupation.

He said, "I am afraid that they would be extrajudicially killed by ISI. These terrorist Nazi generals of Pakistan Army are using Islamic terrorism as their weapon from Kabul to Kashmir." "Through the military might and religious ideology, Pakistan misuses its powers in Sindh and Balochistan to protect the imperialist interests of Punjab, which has a large population and fewer resources and it cannot survive without occupation and exploitation," said Burfat, who was forced to take political asylum abroad.

The Sindhi leader said that to check the growing Indian influence in the region, Pakistan has sold its ports and lands to China in the name of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor). "The CPEC project has threatened Indian and western position in the Indian Ocean and that is why the whole region has become the centre of war fanaticism, conspiracies and crimes," he said.

Burfat wrote in his letter, "As these all are the consequences of the rogue activities of the Pakistan Army, we appeal to the civilised and democratic world that they shall immediately seize the bank accounts and assets of Pakistan Army generals and expel and throw out them from their respective countries." The Sindhi political leader believes that Pakistan has also struck a deal with Iran to facilitate and provide them with nuclear technology on the condition of expelling India from the Chabahar project. "If this works, then Iran's relations with India will grow hostile and will pose a grave danger to not only to peace and security of the region but would also have adverse effects on the western interests in the Indian Ocean and Central Asia," said Burfat. (ANI)

