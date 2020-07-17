Tech entrepreneur slain in New York died of multiple stab wounds -medical examiner

A technology entrepreneur found slain in his New York City apartment died of multiple stab wounds, the city's medical examiner said on Thursday.

Police said earlier this week that the death of Fahim Saleh, 33, was a homicide but have given few other details. Local media have reported that his body was discovered Tuesday, decapitated and dismembered with a power saw plugged in nearby. Security camera video showed Saleh in the apartment building's elevator with a man in a dark suit, mask and gloves, the media reports said. Video showed the masked man following Saleh into the apartment, where a struggle began.

Saleh, a Bangladeshi-American born in Saudi Arabia, founded the Gokada motorbike hailing app. It was popular in the Nigerian megacity of Lagos until state officials in February banned motorcycle taxis, known locally as "okada." The New York Times, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, reported that investigators were trying to determine if Saleh's murder was related to his business.