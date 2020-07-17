Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Firefighters put out flames aboard U.S. Navy ship in San Diego; vessel's future unknown

Crews have extinguished all known fires aboard a U.S. Navy warship that burned for four days at its mooring in San Diego, a top admiral said on Thursday, but it was still unclear if the Bonhomme Richard could be saved. Firefighters were combing through the 844-foot-long (257-m) amphibious assault ship to make sure that all flames were out before a formal investigation could begin into the cause of the blaze, Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck told a news briefing at U.S. Naval Base San Diego. Pandemic-hit Arizona, Texas counties order coolers, refrigerated trucks for bodies

Arizona and Texas counties hit hard by COVID-19 are ordering coolers and refrigerated trailers to store bodies as their morgues fill up, authorities said on Thursday. Arizona's Maricopa County, home to the state's largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday. Wear a mask? Georgia governor, mayors embroiled in latest coronavirus clash

Officials in the U.S. state of Georgia were headed for a clash over masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday after the Republican governor barred mayors from requiring residents to wear them. Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order late on Wednesday suspending local regulations requiring "face coverings, masks, face shields or any other personal protective equipment" in public. Despite Trump’s pressure, most Americans think it is unsafe to reopen schools: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Only one in four Americans think it is safe for public schools to reopen this fall as U.S. coronavirus cases climb, and four in 10 parents said they would likely keep their children home if classes resume, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows. The July 14-15 national online poll was conducted as the country's 13,000 school districts grapple with how to safely resume instruction after closing in the spring as infections spread. The results suggest President Donald Trump’s demand to fully reopen schools is at odds with how most Americans feel. Exclusive: U.S. FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack, sources say

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, two sources familiar with the situation said, after hackers seized control of accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and others in what appeared to be a bitcoin scam. Earlier the FBI had said: "We are aware of today's security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals. The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud." Fauci implores young people to stay vigilant on coronavirus risk

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Thursday implored younger people to continue social distancing and other measures to curtail spread of the novel coronavirus, which has surged in some parts of the country. "Please assume the societal responsibility of being part of the solution, not part of the problem," he said in a live interview with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. Protests in Michigan after student jailed for not doing online schoolwork

Hundreds of Detroit-area students turned out in protest outside their high school Thursday calling for the release of a classmate who is in juvenile detention after not completing schoolwork during remote learning this past semester. The 15-year-old student, called Grace in the original ProPublica report that highlighted her situation, was on probation for fighting with her mother and stealing. ProPublica reported that Grace, who has attention deficit disorder, was easily distracted when studying at home and fell behind during remote learning. A Michigan circuit court judge sent Grace to juvenile detention in May, citing the schoolwork as a probation violation. New Yorkers soak up the sun on High Line park, nearly empty at its reopening

A few dozen New Yorkers wandered through Manhattan's elevated High Line Park on Thursday, marveling at the lush gardens, city views and lack of crowds as it reopened with limited capacity after a four-month shutdown due to COVID-19. The park, a 1.5-mile (2.3-km) strip of green built on an old elevated railroad that runs along Manhattan's West Side, was one of few city parks to close in March, in part because it was too narrow to permit proper social distancing, the Board of Directors said in a statement. Trump campaign aims to reset with staff shake-up, sharpened data focus

President Donald Trump's troubled re-election bid entered a new phase on Thursday after a leadership shake-up put a longtime Republican political strategist in charge of resetting the campaign even as Trump refuses to show more discipline. Bill Stepien's promotion to campaign manager less than four months until the Nov. 3 election is expected to sharpen the Trump team's focus on the strategy needed to drive votes to the Republican incumbent in critical battleground states, sources said. Twitter stepped up search to fill top security job ahead of hack

Twitter Inc had stepped up its search for a chief information security officer in recent weeks, two people familiar with the effort told Reuters, before the breach of high-profile accounts on Wednesday raised alarms about the platform's security. The FBI's San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, it said in a statement, as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.