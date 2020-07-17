People News Roundup: Meghan urges girls to drown out online 'noise' with positivity and more

People News Roundup: Meghan urges girls to drown out online 'noise' with positivity and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Meghan urges girls to drown out online 'noise' with positivity
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday told nearly 40,000 teen girls and young women from around the world to drown out sometimes "painfully loud" negative online chatter with positivity. In remarks delivered via video to the United Nations Foundation's 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, Meghan noted that the generation she was speaking to grew up with digital technology and knew online media better than anyone.
