Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer charged over alleged fraud

Palmer, a former member of parliament who ran for re-election unsuccessfully in 2019, allegedly used his position as a director of his mining company, Mineralogy, to gain benefits for two companies, according to the statement by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Palmer could not be reached by phone, and his United Australia Party, formerly known as the United Palmer Party, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:02 IST
Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer charged over alleged fraud
Australian mining magnate and former politician Clive Palmer (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@CliveFrederickPalmer)

Australian mining magnate and former politician Clive Palmer was charged with breach of directors' duties and fraud for conduct dating back to 2013, the country's corporate regulator said on Friday. Palmer, a former member of parliament who ran for re-election unsuccessfully in 2019, allegedly used his position as a director of his mining company, Mineralogy, to gain benefits for two companies, according to the statement by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Palmer could not be reached by phone, and his United Australia Party, formerly known as the United Palmer Party, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. The ASIC alleged that in August and September 2013, Palmer secured benefit for his party and others by authorising money transfers totalling A$12.2 million ($8.52 million) "contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held."

Palmer faces a potential fine of A$340,000, or a five- to twelve-year prison term, or both, the regulator said. In February, the ASIC laid out four charges against the Queensland businessman and launched a probe into Mineralogy, according to media reports. ($1 = 1.4316 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50-years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has ...

S. Korean National Assembly Speaker invites Pyongyang to hold inter-parliamentary talks

South Korean National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug during his address in the parliament at the ceremony on the 72nd Day of the Constitution of South Korea on Friday invited North Korea to hold talks between the parliaments of the two c...

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-storey building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-storey structure in the citys south was home to five o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020