China put new virus restrictions on Hong Kong

China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in the semi-autonomous region. Notable exceptions include students and truck drivers who must cross the border on a daily basis, along with "important business people" and others recognized under bilateral policies excluding them from quarantine demands, according to the official notice.

The new requirement took effect from 10 am on Friday. Hong Kong reported 67 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, an all-time daily high. Authorities said 63 were locally transmitted and that they could not trace the source for 35 of them.